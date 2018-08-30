The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A large crowd gathered in West Drayton as two women allegedly fought in the street outside Nationwide bank.

Police were called to reports of a fight breaking out between two women, believed to have been customers at the bank, in Yiewsley High Street on Thursday (August 30).

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called to reports of a fight in Yiewsley High Street at 12.30pm on Thursday.

"Two female customers were found to have been fighting at the scene. No one was hurt in the incident and an ambulance was declined."

Metropolitan Police confirmed that while no one was injured in the alleged scrap, two women were arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray.

(Image: Google)

According to an eye witness, who didn't wish to be named, there were "loads of police vans and cars" in the High Street following the 'fight'.

They also reported seeing "two people carted out in police vans" from the scene.

Both women were taken to a west London police station following the incident.