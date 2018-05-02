Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A large crowd gathered outside Brent's Civic Centre in Wembley demanding "justice for proper housing" on Tuesday (May 1).

Protesters in Engineers Way picketed against the council's "forced relocation" of "vulnerable families" far outside the borough.

The picket, organised by Somali campaigning group Gaashaan, called for an end to Brent Council's "take it or leave it" housing offers that it claims, give "vulnerable residents" no choice but to move out of the borough or become homeless.

The case of Brent teaching assistant and single mother of six, Samsam Abdi Xaji, who has been "forced" to move to Hatfield by Brent Council, was central to the protest.

Mrs Xaji works as a teaching assistant at Stage Lane Junior School and first moved to Brent in 1999. According to Mrs Xaji she and her children were placed in temporary accommodation in Perivale, Ealing, by Brent Council a year ago.

Two of her children are students at Kingsbury High School and of critical schooling age - her eldest is in year 12 studying science and her second eldest is about to sit her final GCSE exam.

Brent Council has offered the family permanent accommodation in Hatfield in Hertfordshire, 13.5 miles away from the children's school and nearly two hours from Mrs Xaji's current place of work.

(Image: Brent Council)

According to Mrs Xaji the move would mean uprooting her children's education and losing her job, but rejecting the accommodation would mean Brent Council is absolved of its duty to house them, making them "voluntarily homeless."

Speaking to getwestlondon Mrs Xaji described how she felt "no other choice" but to accept the accommodation in Hatfield.

Mrs Xaji said: "It was a take it or leave it offer. They said I could find a new job and new high schools for my children in Hatfield. I felt like I didn't have a choice because otherwise I would make my family homeless."

She added: "I have always lived here since I moved to London in in 1999. I work here and all my children were born here - I don't know anyone in Hatfield."

(Image: Ikran)

Protesters rallied outside the Civic Centre until 2pm when a petition, detailing Mrs Xaji's case and signed by campaigners was handed in to Brent Council leader Muhammed Butt.

Speaking to getwestlondon from the protest, Gaashaan chairman, Sahel Ali, said: "We are protesting against the forced relocation of families with children at critical school age into far away towns and villages by Brent Council.

"Many families in Brent today from disadvantaged backgrounds are given "take it or leave it" offers of accommodations in faraway locations that cause huge disruptions to their jobs and to their children’s education.

He added: "Protesters are angry at the way people with housing needs are treated by Brent Council especially it's absurd and unjust cessations of its duties towards homeless people."

Footage from the protest shows those present chanting "no more relocations", "end the abuse" and "justice for proper housing."

A Brent Council spokesman said: "Brent Council takes every household’s needs into consideration with every housing offer made. No one is 'forced' to move into accommodation. If an applicant refuses our housing offers, we can help them find accommodation in the private rented sector.

(Image: Sahel Ali)

"The Council gives priority to homeless applicants with children taking GCSEs to be rehoused in Brent. But when this is not possible due to a lack of affordable accommodation, we offer homeless households the opportunity to move out of unsatisfactory bed & breakfast accommodation and into good quality, permanent accommodation within reasonable travelling distance to their priorities, be they school, college or place of work, wherever possible.

"The Council also encourages families to find their own suitable and affordable accommodation in locations which they prefer, and we assist them with deposits in order for them to do so."

"The Council is spending over 200 million pounds on private sector properties to help meet the demand for homeless households. We are also working with housing associations to increase the supply of new affordable homes in the borough and we are building new homes for housing applicants in the borough."