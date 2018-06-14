Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crowd of West Middlesex Hospital staff picketed their place of work to protest against low wages

A large group of up to 50 Unison members who work at the hospital as porters, cleaners and catering staff, all gathered outside the Isleworth hospital chanting "we can't survive on minimum wage" on Thursday (June 14).

The protesters who are employed by NHS contracted company ISS say "enough is enough" and that their repeated pleas for a pay rise from ISS over the past year "have been rebuffed."

In a Unison flyer sent out ahead of the protest West Middlesex workers claimed both the Chelsea and Westminster Trust that runs the hospital and ISS have "refused to talk to us regarding pay."

The picket marked the latest stage in a long-running stand-off between ISS staff and their employers which dates back to 2002.

Angry protesters claimed they are paid £3.32 less per hour than hospital staff in the same roles in nearby Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

(Image: Liam Kenny)

According to Unison that's because staff at Chelsea and Westminster hospital are paid the minimum NHS outer London pay rate which is £11.15 per hour.

Speaking at the protest, hospital porter and Unison member, Severin Hounzame, who led the chanting said: "We work for ISS cleaning the hospital and making sure patients are in a safe and clean environment and at the end of the day what do we receive? - £7.83 - that's a shame!"

(Image: Liam Kenny)

"We transport blood, we transport patients through the hospitals and what do we get? - £7.83!

"We can't live on that, staff can not sustain their family on £7.83. We want a change and to be paid the same wage NHS staff are paid - that is the only way we can survive."

ISS has been contacted for comment.