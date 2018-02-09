Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

HS2 Limited has revealed the designers for its £1.3 billion high speed train station at Old Oak Common.

WSP UK, the design partners behind projects like the Shard, King's Cross station and several Crossrail projects, has been named as the station's designers.

Wilkinson Eyre Architects will partner on the project, drawing from its experience with projects like the Battersea Power Station redevelopment, the Emirates Air Line cable car and Davies Alpine House at Kew Gardens.

The new station will lie at the heart of country's largest redevelopment project, at Old Oak and Park Royal, bringing 25,500 homes and 65,000 new jobs to the area.

The development has been billed as a transport hub, with connections between HS2, Crossrail and London Overground, with two new overground stations planned for the area.

The design brief includes making the station "people centred, timeless and accessible", respectful to the built and natural environment of the area, and using local materials to help people identify and have pride in the designs.

The new HS2 station is a vital part of Heathrow Airport's plans for expansion, with the HS2-Crossrail Interchange promising to bring more people to the airport via public transport.

(Image: UGC TMS)

Old Oak Common forms part of the "the biggest station building programme since the Victorian era", HS2 Ltd says, with other stations to be built at Euston, the Birmingham interchange in Solihull and Birmingham's Curzon Street station.

Tenders for construction contracts have been opened to a select number of companies, with the stations expected to bring 4,000 jobs during the construction phase and 700 during operation.

Independent HS2 Design Panel chair, Sadie Morgan from DrMM architects, said: "We welcome the appointment of these world class designers and look forward to working with them and HS2 to help deliver iconic stations which set new standards in design and ease of use, and provide a legacy of great architecture of which Britain can be truly proud."

(Image: PA)

HS2 Minister Nusrat Ghani said: "HS2 is a modern railway fit for Britain’s future, improving vital links between some of our country’s biggest cities, driving forward growth and significantly improving services for passengers with thousands more seats on faster trains.

"Appointing these leading creative firms ensures that passengers on our world-class railway will experience modern and accessible stations.

"I am confident that these firms will deliver these projects at value for money, with designs that are both innovative and in keeping with their surroundings."

