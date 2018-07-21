The video will start in 8 Cancel

Weapons were seized and eight people were arrested during a two-month police operation to crack down on drug crime in west London.

A crossbow and assault rifles were among the potentially deadly weapons discovered by police during dawn raids on west London homes.

Operation Regal was run from Acton Police Station and targeted suspected gang members believed to be involved in drug dealing, knifepoint robberies on mopeds, public order offences and sexual exploitation of children.

A serious assault in which a police officer was injured with a machete was also a focus of the operation.

Several addresses across west London were raided by police at dawn on Thursday (July 19).

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Operation Regal has seen officers carry out warrants at address across the West Area in the early hours of Thursday.

"Eight targets have been arrested so far, with quantities of Class A drugs, Class B drugs, cash and firearms being seized.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

"Those arrested, aged between 15 to 22, males and one female, were taken to a west London police station."

According to police more than 100 officers were involved in the operation which led to five males and one woman being charged.

The West Area Basic Command Unit's Detective Chief Inspector Jane Livesey said: "Operation Regal is indicative of our commitment to keep the West Area safe, and listen to and act on community concerns.

"We will continue to disrupt and dismantle crime, safeguard our community and locate and prosecute those people who inflict misery on them.

"By targeting drug dealing we can continue to have a positive and long-term impact on related crimes such as knife crime, violent and acquisitive crime and on the quality of life of our communities."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

One male charged with supplying cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon (a knife) was remanded in custody.

One male was charged with possession of an offensive weapon and remanded in custody.

One male was charged with supplying Class B drugs and with possession of an offensive weapon (a knife). He was remanded in custody.

One female was charged with supplying class B drugs and with possession of an offensive weapon. She was bailed until a later date.

One male was charged with the supply of Class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. He was remanded in custody.

One male was charged with three counts of making off without payment, three counts of not having insurance, and with driving other than in accordance with a licence.