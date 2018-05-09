The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man who is believed to be a member of the Pink Panthers jewel thief network is wanted in connection with a £2 million heist at a hospital art fair in Chelsea .

Vinko Osmakcic, believed to be responsible for a number of high-value diamond thefts across Europe, is being hunted by police in connection with an “audacious theft”.

Three rings, collectively worth more than £2 million, were stolen from a cabinet at the Masterpiece London 2017 event at Royal Hospital Chelsea at around 5.30pm on July 4.

One of the high-value rings is cushion-shaped and another is a vivid yellow cushion-shaped ring encased in a smaller oval and round-shaped diamonds.

An emerald-cut diamond ring with purple and pink stones and four pear-shaped diamonds was also stolen, police said. All three have diamond-encrusted bands.

Osmakcic, a Croatian national, is believed to be a member of the notorious Pink Panther jewel thief network, according to The New Yorker magazine and The Mirror .

Launching an appeal for information on his whereabouts on Wednesday (May 9), Detective Sergeant Chris Taylor said it is not likely Osmakcic is in the UK.

He said: “This was a well-planned and audacious theft committed in the middle of a busy art fair.

“We are re-releasing the image of Mr Osmakcic in an attempt to trace him. It is highly likely that Mr Osmakcic may be out of the UK, possibly in Europe.

“He may also be known by the names Vinko Tornic or Juro Markelic.

“I am asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact police so we can bring him to justice.”

Anyone who can assist police is asked to call Kensington and Chelsea CID on 020 8246 0122 quoting Operation Hestia or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.