The number of knife-related incidents reported in west London has surged over the past 12 months, with more than 30 people dying in fatal stabbings in the capital as a whole so far this year.

Statistics released by Metropolitan Police have revealed an alarming 23% rise in knife crime reported since this time last year, with getwestlondon reporting on 12 stabbings last month alone.

Police commissioner Cressida Dick and the Mayor of London have both pledged to tackle crime in the capital that led to 22 murder investigations being launched in March.

On Wednesday (April 11), the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee requested Sadiq Khan appear at an “urgent meeting” as the capital's overall murder rate rose above 50.

Here, getwestlondon takes a look back at the people sentenced so far this year for knife-related crimes in west London.

Walter Veiga-Rosa

A man involved in an altercation which saw a friend killed was sentenced to 20 months for affray and possession of an offensive weapon on January 2.

Walter Veiga-Rosa, 22, was friends with 21-year-old Joseph Olopo who he was fatally stabbed in Heathfield Gardens, Golders Green, on February 17 last year.

(Image: Met Police)

Veiga-Rosa's sentencing follows that of Jason De Sousa, who in August 2017 was found not guilty of Mr Olopo’s murder, but guilty of manslaughter .

Veiga-Rosa, 22, of no fixed abode, admitted to affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

The court had heard Veiga-Rosa shared the same girlfriend with De Sousa and that there was a history of bad blood between the pair.

During the fight in February last year, Veiga-Rosa swung his blade at De Sousa before Olopo was stabbed in the side of the neck by De Sousa.

Shauna Doyle and Eric Wertz

A woman from Kingston was jailed for manslaughter after a man was stabbed to death.

Shauna Doyle was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment after the death of Derick Mulondo.

Eric Wertz was jailed for three years and four months for attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The pair were arrested on the day Mr Mulondo was stabbed to death in Kingston.

They were originally charged with murder, two days after Mr Mulondo's death, but the court later accepted their pleas of manslaughter and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

The pair were sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on January 5.

Sean Hatter

A man was jailed for life in January after carrying out a “frenzied attack” on a victim who was stabbed multiple times as he sat in a car with his partner in Yeading .

During a trial, the court heard the 37-year-old victim was at home on April 13 last year when he received a call from a man calling himself "Dave" who said he wanted to buy drugs.

When the victim, who admitted he had been dealing drugs at the time, met Dave the following day and was stabbed multiple times with “sheer ferocity and absolute barbarity”, police said.

(Image: Met Police)

Thames Valley Police assisted in identifying "Dave", a man named Sean Hatter, from CCTV images.

It is believed Hatter may have been sent to attack the victim by rival drug dealers operating in the Uxbridge area, a spokesman for Metropolitan Police said.

Anthony Allen

A man found guilty of murder in a Brent barbershop was sentenced to 22 years in prison in January.

Crispin Siddon, 34, was fatally stabbed after a fight broke out in a barbershop on May 5 last year.

Anthony Allen, 34, of Tillet Close, Brent, was found guilty of Siddon's murder and jailed at the Old Bailey on January 19.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Allen was found to have "casually" carried a knife out with him on May before he went to Cutz Barbers Shop in Craven Park Road, Harlesden where Mr Siddon was subsequently killed.

A murder investigation established the victim, Mr Siddon, entered the barbershop and a violent fight broke out between him and Allen, who was already inside the shop.

Mr Siddon suffered several stab wounds to his body and one critical wound to the heart.

Eddie Mombele and Jordan Clarke

Two men who brutally attacked three teenagers with a terrifying 12-inch zombie knife in broad daylight at Notting Hill Carnival were jailed for a total of 30 years in February.

Eddie Mombele, 24, and Jordan Clarke, 20, were both convicted of grievous bodily harm at the Old Bailey on December 15 last year, and were sentenced at the same court on February 8.

The violent attacks, on boys aged 15 and 16, took place on August 28 2016 at Notting Hill Carnival.

(Image: Met Police)

At around 4.15pm, a 15-year-old boy was stabbed three times in the abdomen, buttocks and arm in Wornington Road.

The next two Notting Hill Carnival stabbings took place at around 5.10pm in Ladbroke Grove , when a 16-year-old boy suffered a serious stab wound to his stomach.

The other victim, aged just 15, was stabbed in the leg and required stitches.

Three teenage boys

Three boys were sentenced at Willesden Youth Court on the same day for separate knife possession charges.

A teenager caught with a huge concealed knife after a police stop and search in South Harrow was given an 8pm curfew.

Police officers found a seven-inch kitchen knife wrapped in a t-shirt in his backpack as he walked through the area.

The 17-year-old boy was sentenced to a one-year Youth Rehabilitation Order on March 14.

(Image: @MPSHarrow)

In a separate court case in Willesden Youth Court, a 16-year-old boy was spared jail despite stabbing a younger girl in public with a kitchen knife in a "frightening" attack.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had met up with the victim, his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend, but brought along the weapon, using it to stab her when they had a disagreement.

He was sentenced to an 18-month Youth Rehabilitation Order at Willesden Youth Court on Wednesday (March 14).

Finally, a teenage boy who took two six-inch knives and a hammer into school was ordered to comply with a Youth Rehabilitation Order on the same day.

The 17-year-old admitted carrying the three vicious weapons, as well as a black face mask, into a west London school on January 17 this year.

He must comply with the order for 12 months, pay a victim surcharge of £20, and pay £50 court costs.

Neville Bowen and Mohammad Khalid

Two men were jailed for a combined minimum of 48 years after a drug deal in Uxbridge last year ended in murder.

Neville Bowen, 24, and Mohammad Khalid, 20, were each handed life sentences on March 9 for killing Kyle Bowen in Uxbridge, Hillingdon in May last year.

The pair were found guilty of murder at Kingston Crown Court on March 8 following a trial, and sentenced at the same court the following day.

(Image: Met Police)

Neville Bowen, of Breakspears Road, Brockley, who is not related to Kyle, was ordered to serve at least 27 years in prison.

Khalid, of Well Street, in Hackney, will serve a minimum 21 years behind bars.

The victim, 23, who lived in the Hayes area, was killed on Waterloo Road after he attempted to rob cannabis dealer Khalid.

Police were called to the scene in the early hours of the morning on May 6 and found Bowen suffering from stab wounds.

John Edward Doherty

A "dangerous" man was sentenced to more than 21 years behind bars after he killed a "friend" who fell asleep on a bus.

On April 27 last year John Edward Doherty, 39, from Clem Attlee Court in Fulham , met up with Archie Sheppard in Willesden to spend the day riding buses around the capital.

At around 11.15pm the pair, who allegedly drank together on occasions, boarded a route 189 bus at Brent Cross.

Both men went to the top deck of the bus - Doherty sat at the back while Mr Sheppard, 48, fell asleep in a different seat, police said.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

As the bus pulled away from a bus stand in Park Lane, Doherty got up from his seat and moved directly behind Mr Sheppard.

At around midnight Doherty pulled out a knife and launched an "unprovoked attack" on Mr Sheppard, who was still asleep.

He was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday (March 9) to 21 years and eight months in jail.

