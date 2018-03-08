Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Classical music is being used to help combat crime and anti-social behaviour at a branch of McDonald's .

It is one of a number of measures being employed at the fast food restaurant in Uxbridge Road, Shepherd's Bush , which had become a "gathering point for undesirables”, after it was plagued with issues in 2017.

Police say the situation got so bad it considered applying for a closing down order.

However, after working closely with the McDonald's franchisee Atul Pathak , and turning to Hammersmith and Fulham Council for additional help, changes have been implemented and reported anti-social behaviour has dropped this year.

Other measures used by McDonald's to cut the anti social behaviour problem include:

Using a different "more proactive" security team in the store

Removing free WiFi

Removing bike racks outside the store

Closing the upstairs seating area at night

Local residents have hailed the impact of the changes, saying “good ideas have made a positive impact”.

There were 71 reports of crime in and around the Uxbridge Road branch in 2017, said police.

As well as anti social behaviour, reported incidents included GBH and ABH against customers and security staff, and possession of knives.

The police's Shepherd's Bush dedicated ward team, which consisted of PC Tom Cooke, PC Paul Davis, PCSO Ben Lambert and Sergeant James Burgess, also suspected drug dealing from the toilets.

The team found youths would loiter in the store without purchasing food or drink and use the free WiFi available.

PC Cooke said: “They would cause anti-social behaviour on a regular basis. The police team was called down there a lot.

"It was a massive drain on our resources, and we're not McDonald's ' policing team.

“There was a lack of control inside the premises and the store itself could've done more in terms of security.

“They had to look to make changes themselves to benefit their own staff and the local community.

“There were also quite serious offences inside McDonald's in terms of assaults. As a team we thought something had to be done, and we came up with a scheme to make changes.”

Problems were also highlighted when police asked residents which areas they considered to be anti-social behaviour hot spots.

PC Davis said: “Quite a lot of the replies said the area outside McDonald's, people said they avoided it if they could.”

A meeting was arranged between police and the franchisee Mr Pathak, and PC Cooke says their minds were put at ease straight away.

“We called Atul just before Christmas and he came in to see us immediately,” he said.

“We outlined the problems with his store and he was really good.

“He gave us the confidence that things would improve and since then he's been doing excellent work.”

A new security team was brought in, which has been praised by police.

PC Cooke said: “They have experience of working in busy centres and they're excellent. They stop people that are intent on causing problems from entering the store.

“They have made a big difference, they're patrolling the store.”

Most of the changes were implemented shortly before New Year, while the cycle racks, which were found to encourage loitering and intimidating behaviour, were removed at the end of January by Hammersmith and Fulham Council .

Posters warning against anti-social behaviour are also placed prominently inside the restaurant.

As a result of the changes, in 2018 police had been called to the branch just twice by February 18, and neither occasion was for anti-social behaviour.

PC Cooke continued: “The staff are really good there and are really happy with the changes.

“It's a massive difference compared to last year.

“We have done a lot to stop anti-social behaviour in that area which was high, but it's really cut down due to the work of McDonald's and our team.”

A meeting has also taken place with police, members of the community and McDonald's, where residents praised the changes made.

Mr Pathak, who runs a chain of restaurants throughout west London, said: “We take great pride in making sure our restaurants provide a safe environment for all of customers at any time of the day or night.

"We are always keen to co-ordinate closely with the local police, so it is great news that by working together we have been able to substantially reduce the amount of anti-social behaviour caused by a very small minority of youngsters."

Hammersmith and Fulham Council deputy leader Sue Fennimore said: “As a council, we believe in doing things with residents and businesses, not to them.

“This is a perfect example of how we can work together as a community to solve problems in a way that we can all benefit.”

And Sgt Burgess added: “This is a great example of the hard work and the way that the dedicated ward officers have tackled a neighbourhood problem which was impacting on the daily life of residents and other local businesses.

“The team worked tirelessly with our partners and the community, supporting the staff at McDonald's and ensuring that Shepherd's Bush Green would not succumb to anti-social behaviour."

The police team are also offering advise to the McDonald's branch ahead of a forthcoming refurbishment.

