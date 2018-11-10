Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A creep has been accused of modern slavery after posting an advert for a woman who wants free rent and food - in exchange for performing "all wifely duties".

"Gerry", as he has signed off, posted the ad in a newsagents' in Walthamstow High Street, in east london.

He said he is a "gentleman" looking for a lady to live with him, who "must perform all wifely duties", while also specifying that "no children" are allowed.

Gerry wrote: "Rent and food free.

"Gentleman looking for a lady to live with him.

"Must perform all wifely dutys (sic).

"No children.

"Phone Gerry."

Domestic slavery is when vulnerable people, for financial or other reasons, are exploited and forced to do labour in unfair working conditions.

Workers are generally asked to perform a range of tasks in private homes including cooking, cleaning and laundry in exchange for extremely low or no pay at all.

In Gerry's case the worker would have to perform "all" duties he expects of a wife, which are not clarified in the ad.

He posted the ad in the window of Baltika mini market, which has since taken it down after a customer complained.

A worker said: "We get a lot of people putting ads up and we don't really look at them.

"We just tell them to put it up themselves."

While it was still up, a concerned local posted an image of it on Facebook to "get the word out" - something Gerry was unaware of.

When called, he confirmed it was his ad but hung up when questioned further.

He said: "I did not post my ad on the internet. Goodbye."

The online community, although many joked about it, did not take kindly to the post.

One said: "That’s basically modern slavery which can be quite serious entrapment, often trafficked or illegal immigrants won’t have any other choice. Actually very sad."

Another said: "Not really that funny.

"When people can't afford to live in [the] city without selling their bodies, shame on London."