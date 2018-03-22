The video will start in 8 Cancel

Cranford Community College teachers have been praised for keeping kids safe following a stabbing outside the school on Wednesday afternoon (March 21) .

The Hounslow school was placed in "lockdown" after a 21-year-old man was knifed in the High Street at around 3pm.

Pupils were reportedly "locked in closets" for their own safety by teachers, as the attacker allegedly walked into the school.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 3.12pm. Metropolitan Police said the victim was taken to hospital, where he remained on Thursday morning (March 22).

A police cordon was still in place by the school at 6.30pm on Wednesday and teachers have been praised for keeping their youngsters "safe and calm" following the attack.

Commenting on Facebook, one Cranford Community College mum wrote: "I can't thank the staff enough for being quick to lock the rooms down and keeping the kids including my son in there safe and calm."

Metropolitan Police confirmed no arrests had been made and the victim was still being treated for non-life threatening injuries in hospital on Thursday morning.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 3.14pm to reports of a stabbing in Cranford High Street, Hounslow.

"Police and London Ambulance Service responded and discovered a 21-year-old man with stab injuries to his arm.

"The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

