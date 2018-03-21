The video will start in 8 Cancel

A school was "placed in lockdown" this afternoon (Wednesday, March 21) after a stabbing.

The victim was rushed to hospital after being stabbed on Hounslow High Street, right outside the school.

Although the incident happened just after 3pm, at 6.30pm the road reportedly remains cordoned off with cars being turned around and police still at the scene.

The condition and age of the victim aren't yet known.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 3.12pm today (March 21) to reports of a stabbing on the High Street, Hounslow.

"We sent an ambulance crew, a single responder in a car and an incident response officer. We conveyed the patient to a hospital as a priority."

Writing on Twitter, Hina Malik said that teachers and pupils were "locked in closets" for their own safety, as the attacker allegedly walked into the school.

She wrote: "Knife crime closer to home than ever. Stabbing outside Cranford Community College. The perpetrator walks into school to blend in with pupils. Teachers and students locked in closets for safety."

Students were reportedly leaving the school as the stabbing happened.

We will provide more details on this story when we get them.