An "extremely smooth and professional" lockdown process ensured pupils at Cranford Community College were kept safe after a stabbing took place directly outside the school.

There were fears the attacker might have got into the school premises following the incident last Wednesday afternoon (March 21), but it has since been confirmed the person only entered "the deliveries yard before quickly exiting by the Parkway".

Police and other emergency services were called to Cranford High Street at 3.14pm last Wednesday, where a 22-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his arm.

He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police cordoned off the school for 90 minutes following the stabbing while officers with dogs checked the premises was safe.

In a statement to getwestlondon, Cranford Community College said neither the attacker nor the victim were pupils at the school.

A spokesman said: "CCTV shows the alleged perpetrator never entered the premises, but he did enter the deliveries yard before quickly exiting.

"In the initial confusion it was reported that he was seen entering the premises by the south end and neither the academy nor police wanted to rule out the possibility that he might somehow have gained entry to the premises, however unlikely that was.

"As a sensible precaution, lockdown was kept in place until police and their dogs had been able to complete a thorough search of both the premises and the site and declare them both as safe.

"This meant lockdown lasted, and the school was closed, for nearly 90 minutes but [it was] then re-opened and was back to normal operation by 5pm the same day."

One person wrote on Twitter that "teachers and students [were] locked in closets for [their] safety" during the incident.

Parents subsequently thanked the school for its actions, with one Cranford mum writing on Facebook: "I can't thank the staff enough for being quick to lock the rooms down and keeping the kids including my son in there safe and calm."

Cranford head teacher Kevin Prunty said in the college's statement: "The whole lockdown process operated extremely smoothly and professionally.

"This was of great reassurance to parents who thus knew their children to be safe and looked after inside the academy.

"I really want to praise and thank staff who supervised and looked after the students throughout, inside or outside the premises. Everyone was very calm and measured throughout.

"I am truly impressed with how the students and all our staff conducted themselves in this quite scary situation.

"It was a bonus that many spent the time during the lockdown engaged in revision and other purposeful learning activities."

Mr Prunty also had praise for the emergency services, saying: "The police did a superb job during the whole operation, they were rapid, professional and impressive.

"I would also like to extend thanks to partners such as Berkeley Academy who offered off-site shelter in accordance with the academy’s emergency plan and to Hounslow Council who offered support immediately and in the days following.

"Our parents have been incredibly supportive and showed huge confidence in the academy’s procedures to keep their children safe.

"The academy, its staff and students would like to express our gratitude for the many positive and caring messages that we have received from our local community, partners and councillors."

