Police in London launched a city-wide crackdown on weapons on Monday (February 12) in the latest bid to tackle London's growing knife crime epidemic.

Operation Sceptre will see officers across the capital employing a variety of tactics, including weapon sweeps and intelligence-led operations, to confiscate knives and target repeat offenders.

The last phase of the operation, held between January 15 and 21, saw a staggering 282 weapons, including 186 knives, taken off London's streets.

From Monday (February 12), Metropolitan Police will once again work with British Transport Police (BTP) and City of London Police in a five-day phase of Operation Sceptre.

Commander David Musker, of the territorial policing division, is overseeing the Operation Sceptre activity, and said this is an “essential” way to remove weapons from London's streets.

He said: “Regular, focused activity such as this is essential in helping remove weapons from the streets of London, and it makes a major contribution to the fight against knife crime.”

Superintendent Susan Peters, from BTP, added: “We are supporting the national week of action across the country through community engagement and operations at transport hubs.

“A main focus for us will be talking to people at stations and on trains, particularly young people, as statistics show that people aged 16 to 25 are more likely to be carrying knives.

“We want people travelling on the railway network to feel safe and reassured by the action of BTP officers are taking alongside our colleagues in other forces and partner agencies.”

(Image: Met Police)

Knife bins can also be found across London as part of Metropolitan Police's effort to take knives off the streets, with a map available to show the bin locations.

The latest phase of Operation Sceptre will conclude on Friday (February 16).

Inspector Richard Galvin, of the City of London Police, said that officers are “determined” to tackle the knife crime problem in the capital.

He said: “The City of London Police is committed to working alongside our colleagues as part of the Operation Sceptre taskforce.

“As part of this pan-London approach to tackling knife crime, we are determined to deal with this problem wherever it may be found in the capital.

“Officers from across London will be working together on intelligence-led operations with one aim – to root out knife crime.”

