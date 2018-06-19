The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hammersmith and Fulham authorities have formed a new team tasked with tackling hate crime and antisocial behaviour in the borough.

The Hammersmith and Fulham Community Multi Agency Risk Assessment Conference (CMARAC) was launched amid increasing rates of antisocial behaviour and hate crime allegations, according to Hammersmith and Fulham Council.

The CMARAC was set up to review cases in order to ensure the right action was taken, and to manage offenders as well as victims.

The antisocial behaviour cases were complex, and some involved mental health issues, the council's statement on the new group said.

It is made up of the council, police, ambulance, drug and alcohol and mental health and social services, who will be sharing more information on high-risk cases.

Charities have also been encouraged to share information with the group, as they were able to identify vulnerable people at risk of becoming victims, according to the council.

Deputy leader Sue Fennimore said the group allowed better information sharing between agencies.

"Complex cases require collaborative working and by aligning everyone through the CMARAC [this] allows us the chance for earlier interventions and better outcomes," she said.

Inspector John Childs, from the borough's Safer Neighbourhood Team, described the level of hate crime reported to police in the area as steady, but with noticeable spikes during periods of tension.

Police figures showed in the year to April, Hammersmith and Fulham sat around the middle of the table in London for recorded racist hate crimes by borough, with 764 reports in total.

Westminster , Tower Hamlets and Ealing sat at the top of the table.

The figures were not adjusted for population size and visitor footfall, which meant central London usually recorded greater numbers, Insp Childs added.

He said the number of racist hate crimes reported to police had spiked after the Brexit referendum results, in a phenomenon recorded by police across London.

A racially-motivated graffiti attack on a Polish centre in Hammersmith in June 2016 was among the most high-profile incidents.

In another case, police caught a man depositing racist stickers around Lillie Park in Fulham between October 2016 to January 2017, including phrases like "white race, stop the white genocide", "Ban Islam" and "Islam this is Europe".

Hate crime allegation rates had dropped since the initial increase after the Brexit vote, Insp Childs added.

"Following the referendum, there was a noticeable increase in race-related hate crime, which was felt across the Metropolitan Police service.

"There have been increases across the organisation following some of the terror attacks in London - which were predominantly Islamophobic. Since then, no, we haven't had an increase in hate crime to today. But our response is that we deal with hate crime extremely seriously."

The crackdown on hate crime comes after the council carried out analysis in the summer of 2017 to explore where inequalities existed in the borough.

The data resulted in official equality priorities being set for Hammersmith and Fulham authorities, including: tackling hate-related crime, addressing isolation and loneliness, ensuring equal economic opportunities and supporting people to live fulfilling lives.