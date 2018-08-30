The video will start in 8 Cancel

A boy was rushed to hospital after he was struck by a car in Uxbridge on Thursday afternoon (August 30).

Police were called to a collision between a car and a child in Cowley Mill Road shortly after 1pm.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) officers also attended and a boy, who had been hit by a car, was rushed to hospital from the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called at approximately 1.35pm on Thursday to reports of a car in collision with a child in Cowley Mill Road, Uxbridge.



"London Ambulance Service attended.



"A boy - no further details - was taken to a central London hospital for treatment; at this early stage his condition is not thought to be life threatening."

(Image: Google)



The driver of the car stopped at the scene and there have been no arrests in connection with crash.



Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

An LAS spokeswoman said: "We were called at 1.32pm today to Cowley Mill Road, Uxbridge to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian.



"We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. We treated a child and took them to a major trauma centre as a priority."





Road closures were put in place around Cowley Mill Road while emergency services attended the collision.

Shortly after 2pm, Hillingdon Police urged drivers of heavy traffic in area, it wrote: "We are dealing with a road traffic collision on Cowley Mill Road Uxbridge. Road closures are in place. Please allow extra time for your journey."

Police confirmed these closures had been lifted at 2.30pm.