A boy was rushed to hospital after he was struck by a car in Uxbridge on Thursday afternoon (August 30).
Police were called to a collision between a car and a child in Cowley Mill Road shortly after 1pm.
London Ambulance Service (LAS) officers also attended and a boy, who had been hit by a car, was rushed to hospital from the scene.
A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called at approximately 1.35pm on Thursday to reports of a car in collision with a child in Cowley Mill Road, Uxbridge.
"London Ambulance Service attended.
"A boy - no further details - was taken to a central London hospital for treatment; at this early stage his condition is not thought to be life threatening."
The driver of the car stopped at the scene and there have been no arrests in connection with crash.
Enquiries into the circumstances continue.
An LAS spokeswoman said: "We were called at 1.32pm today to Cowley Mill Road, Uxbridge to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian.
"We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. We treated a child and took them to a major trauma centre as a priority."
Road closures were put in place around Cowley Mill Road while emergency services attended the collision.
Shortly after 2pm, Hillingdon Police urged drivers of heavy traffic in area, it wrote: "We are dealing with a road traffic collision on Cowley Mill Road Uxbridge. Road closures are in place. Please allow extra time for your journey."
Police confirmed these closures had been lifted at 2.30pm.