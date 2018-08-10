Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heartless thieves who attacked a vulnerable 90-year-old and robbed his pension have been convicted.

Delaney Foster, 35, of Charlwood Street, Pimlico , and Sophie McDonnell, 24, of no fixed address, were both convicted of robbery at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday (August 9).

The court heard that at around 7.10am on November 22 last year, a 90-year-old man was visiting a friend at flats in Jerome Crescent, Westminster , and had just entered the lift.

The “cowardly” pair approached the pensioner in the lift from behind and struck him around the back of the head, before pushing the elderly man to the floor.

McDonnell then took his wallet, which had the victim's pension inside and his bank cards. The pensioner was unhurt during the robbery and even tried to follow the suspects, but they both got away.

(Image: Met Police)

The robbery was reported to Met Police and an investigation was launched by detectives from Westminster CID, who received information from a member of the public after they released CCTV images.

Foster was arrested on February 27 and was charged with robbery the following day. McDonnell was also identified during the appeal and was arrested and charged with robbery on April 18.

(Image: Met Police)

Speaking after the pair were convicted, Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bradshaw, from Westminster CID, said: "This was a horrible crime in which the elderly victim was attacked and robbed of his pension money.

“Luckily he sustained no injuries, but he was left badly shaken by the ordeal. This was a cowardly attack on a vulnerable man who was unable to defend himself.

“Thankfully the two predatory criminals responsible have been brought to justice. This was as a direct result of the public appeal, which furnished the information we needed.

“I would like to personally thank the public and the media for their support. This case shows what can be achieved by the police and community working together.”

Both will be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on a date yet to be confirmed.