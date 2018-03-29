The video will start in 8 Cancel

A busy street near Covent Garden has been sealed off and around 100 people evacuated from buildings after a gas leak.

St Martin's Lane, which leads from Trafalgar Square to Covent Garden, has been closed and traffic in the area has been badly affected.

London Fire Brigade arrived at 10.15am on Thursday along with police and the National Grid.

Cadent, the mains gas distributor in the area, said its engineers were looking to locate the leak in Monmouth Street and that nearby businesses and homes had been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported, a Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed.

Fire crews from Soho, North Kensington and Euston fire stations attended the scene, with four appliances and 21 firefighters.

The roads affected According to Transport for London, the following roads are affected by the gas leak investigation. A400 (WC2H) (All Directions)

A401 (W1D,WC2H) (All Directions)

B404 (WC2E,WC2N,WC2H) (All Directions)

Bedford Court (WC2E) (All Directions)

Bedford Street (WC2E) (All Directions)

Bedfordbury (WC2N) (All Directions)

Chandos Place (WC2N) (All Directions)

Charing Cross Road (WC2H) (All Directions)

[B402] Cranbourn Street (WC2E,WC2H) (All Directions)

Garrick Street (WC2E) (All Directions)

Great Newport Street (WC2H) (All Directions)

Hop Gardens (WC2N) (All Directions)

King Street (WC2E) (All Directions)

Langley Street (WC2H) (All Directions)

Leicester Court (WC2H) (All Directions)

Lisle Street (WC2H) (All Directions)

Litchfield Street (WC2H) (All Directions)

Little Newport Street (WC2H) (All Directions)

[B402] Long Acre (WC2E,WC2H) (All Directions)

Mercer Street (WC2E,WC2H) (All Directions)

New Row (WC2E,WC2N) (All Directions)

Rose Street (WC2E) (All Directions)

Shelton Street (WC2H) (All Directions)

Tower Street (WC2H) (All Directions)

West Street (WC2H) (All Directions)

A spokesman for Cadent Gas said: "Cadent were called to a gas escape this morning in Monmouth Street.

"Our engineers are currently on site working to locate and repair the gas escape.

"A number of properties have been evacuated and road closures are currently in place at Monmouth Street’s junctions with Garrick Street, St Martin's Lane, Cranbourne Street, Upper St Martin's Lane, Long Acre and Great Newport Street.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience people may be experiencing as a result of the gas escape and together with the emergency services we’re doing all we can to resolve things as soon as possible."

Suspected gas escapes should be reported to the National Grid on 0800 111 999

