More than 20 firefighters are tackling a fire that broke out in a bustling central London shopping district on Monday afternoon (July 16).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) rushed to a blaze at a Newport Court block of flats in Covent Garden shortly before 1pm.

According to LFB, 25 firefighters are currently battling flames that have engulfed part of the second floor of the five-storey building just off Charing Cross Road.

The fire is streets away from Leicester Square Underground Station and a short walk to Covent Garden station.

LFB was called to the fire that broke in the heart of London's West End at 12.58 am, 30% of a second floor flat is currently alight.

