A newly married couple have spoken of their “distress and shock” after bailiffs hired by Ealing Council “threw them out" of the café they have run for the past 10 years just days after their wedding.

Alan and Sarah Dillon ran Spencer's Cafe in Ealing's Walpole Park but had been told by the Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Trust, which has taken over the running of the manor and its grounds from the council, they had not been successful in a bid to have their contract renewed.

They claim they were given assurance they had 14 days to remove their equipment, but last Tuesday morning, after getting married the Saturday before at Twickenham's register office, they were told by friends the locks had been changed.

Then, in the early hours of Wednesday morning (May 2), they got a phone call from friends to say bailiffs had removed all their equipment and left it out on the grass.

Sarah told Get West London: “I was so distressed I could have collapsed. When I got there, there was stuff all over the place and they were just throwing it into plastic bags and dumping it out in the rain.

“They have just gutted the café and spoiled the food.

“It's been awful because even on the morning of our wedding the solicitor was calling us about it.

“We started planning to get married last August but we had no idea we were gong to be caught up in all of this.”

The couple had started a “Save Spencer's Cafe” petition on the social media site change.org which has garnered almost 8,000 signatures and also set up a Facebook page in a bid to save their business.

They posted on the site last Wednesday morning: “Our café has been gutted, all of our equipment left out in the rain, stock ruined.

“We got a call from someone at Lambert Smith and Hampton (who act for Ealing Council as property managers) yesterday evening.

“They said they would not be contacting me again nor would the council. I had to contact the bailiffs within 14 days to get my equipment and belongings at the café.

“They assured me that my stuff would not be damaged. I would need to pay the bailiffs £120 an hour to gain access to do this.

“I was told if I don’t do this within the 14-day period, the bailiffs will dispose of it. My equipment and stock is worth about £35,000 to £40,000.

“Without any consultation they appear to have ignored this and just gone in and gutted the place. I have called the police, please support us, we are devastated.”

But the council says the Dillons were fully aware they had to leave the café and of the consequences if they did not.

Speaking last Wednesday, a spokesman for Ealing Council said: “Mr Dillon accepted a three-month extension to his lease following the end of his original agreement in January. He was well aware that his tenancy at the kiosk ended at 5pm on April 30 and received both verbal and written confirmation.

“The council changed the locks for the kiosk, which is the normal practice. Today (Wednesday) the council made arrangements to move Mr Dillon’s equipment to a covered area in the Rickyard for a few hours until he collected it this afternoon.

“The next step is to transfer over the kiosk to the new operator, who will open to the public in the near future.”

The Dillons and their supporters claim the tendering process to secure new caterers gave them no chance of winning a new contract.

They claim the decision to appoint catering firm Social Pantry to run the kiosk involved a conflict of interest because its boss, Alex Head, is friends with the family of the chair of Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Trust, Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, a former British ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Sir Sherard agrees that he had met Alex and had known Alex's father, Rupert Head, when he served as a naval attaché in Saudi Arabia, some 14 years ago, but he says he has had no involvement with the family since until after the tendering process was complete.

But Facebook shows Sir Sherard is friends with Mr Head, something Sir Sherard denies he knew about.

A series of Tweets also show links between Alex Head and Sir Sherard's son, Myles Cowper-Coles, who worked for a food supply business called Farmdrop. The two companies regularly tagged each other in tweets in 2016.

The PMGT Trust insists the tendering proces was fair and transparent but the Dillons say they are considering a legal challenge.

Sir Sherard told the BBC LDRS: “Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Trust (PMGT) ran a fair and transparent competitive tender process for the catering at Pitzhanger.

“With a strong field of applicants, the trust had to eliminate some good candidates in the two rounds of this process. PMGT are delighted to have appointed Social Pantry. PMGT are also happy to confirm that there were no conflicts of interest in this matter.”

But the Dillons and their supporters are far from convinced.

Sarah said: “We feel like we have been treated like fools and they just don't care, but many locaal residents are just outraged by this.

“The families clearly knew each other. You can't tell me just because they hadn't seen each other for 12 years, they didn't still know each other. It's all there on social media. We feel there is a clear conflict of interest at work here which should have been declared.”

They have written letters to the PMGT trustees, Ealing councillors, council leader Julian Bell and the Ealing Central and Acton MP Rupa Huq, querying whether a conflict of interest was declared.

The award of the catering contract to Social Pantry is the latest phase in a £12 million plan to turn Pitzhanger Manor and its grounds into a major visitor attraction.

The building project is restoring Pitzhanger Manor and upgrading its contemporary art gallery to create a cultural focal point for Ealing.

In the latest phase of the project Social Pantry has been appointed to run two venues, the kiosk in Walpole Park, to be called Pitzhanger Pantry, and a new café – Soane’s Kitchen – being built in the manor's walled kitchen garden.

Pitzhanger Pantry will reopen in early May after a very brief refurbishment. Soane’s Kitchen will open later in the summer, when it has been completed.

Social Pantry was chosen in a two-stage competitive tender process managed by Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Trust, who are taking over the running of Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery from Ealing Council.

The firm already operates a café in Battersea, voted by Time Out readers as Best Café in Battersea 2016, as well as other catering sites around London.

Clare Gough, a director at the Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Trust, said: “We are delighted to announce Social Pantry as our catering partners for Pitzhanger Pantry and Soane’s Kitchen. Over the last seven years, Alex Head has built from scratch a highly successful business offering innovative, high quality catering at reasonable prices.

“We were particularly attracted by the fact that Social Pantry manages to combine this quality with a strong social ethos in the sourcing of its ingredients, in its employment programme and eco-credentials.

“After seeing what Alex has achieved in past ventures we have high expectations for the excellent service Social Pantry will offer to the users of Walpole Park and all those who visit Pitzhanger.”