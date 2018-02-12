The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Counter terrorism police will receive an additional £4 million this year to cover the costs arising from the Parsons Green attack.

It comes on top of the additional £24 million announced for the forces across the country that responded to the other attacks in London and Manchester in 2017.

The Minister for Policing and Ruislip Northwood and Pinner MP Nick Hurd announced the funding as the 2018/19 police funding settlement was debated in Parliament.

He said: "The tragedy of five terrorist attacks in 2017 has sadly reinforced the threat we face from terrorism so it is right that we are increasing funding for counter terrorism policing both this year and next.

"In September we announced £24 million of new money this year going to forces across the country to meet the costs relating to the tragic terror attacks.

"I am also pleased to confirm that the government has agreed to provide a further £4 million this year to meet the costs arising from the attack at Parsons Green."

Separately, in recognition of the terrorist threat currently faced, the government announced in December a £50 million increase to counter terrorism policing budget for next year.

(Image: NCJ Archive)

This brings the budget to £757 million.

The Home Office it "will help ensure counter terrorism policing has the resources it needs to respond and keep people safe".

* Ahmed Hassan Mohammed Ali, 18, was charged with attempted murder and using the chemical compound TATP to cause an explosion likely to endanger life on a Tube train during the morning rush hour.

Ali, who lived in Cavendish Road, Sunbury, is alleged to have built the device and placed it on the train, where it partially exploded.

He entered not guilty pleas at the Old Bailey on January 19.