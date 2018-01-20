The video will start in 8 Cancel

More resources are needed to deal with a "huge number" of beds in sheds in Harrow , according to one of the borough's MPs.

Bob Blackman , Conservative Party MP for Harrow East, warned that vulnerable people are being exploited by some landlords, insisting they need to be "called to account".

The Communities and Local Government Committee member told the Commons: "We have had, certainly in north-west London, a huge number of what are now termed 'beds in sheds' - small developments in back gardens and alongside properties where unscrupulous landlords literally force individuals to sleep in absolutely unacceptable conditions.

"The local authorities concerned attempt to enforce the rules; however, their resources are limited."

(Image: Katherine Clementine)

Mr Blackman said he routinely draws his local authority's attention to such landlords, adding: "Local authorities need the resources to enforce the law which exists right now."

His remarks came as MPs considered the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation and Liability for Housing Standards) Bill, which aims to help tenants to take action and ensure landlords improve standards.

Mr Blackman expressed concerns that the good meaning behind the bill may not be realised without resources.

