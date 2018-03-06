Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A councillor who lives near Grenfell Tower and was one of the many distraught witnesses to the fire tragedy in June 2017 is now raising money for an organisation which has been helping survivors and the North Kensington community as a whole.

David Lindsay, who represents the Norland ward on Kensington and Chelsea Council, is running the London Marathon for the Rugby Portobello Trust (RPT), which was one of the focal points for the community in the immediate aftermath of the disaster.

The organisation looked after people forced from their homes and was a drop-off point for aid collections.

It is also helping distribute millions of pounds in donations to those affected by the tragedy.

Cllr Lindsay, who has already exceeded his £5,000 fundraising target, said he chose to raise money for the RPT, not just for its efforts since Grenfell, but for its work in helping vulnerable youths.

The Conservative councillor said: "They're a local group and I've known them for some time.

"They did a fantastic job with Grenfell and still do.

“But their remit is much more than Grenfell. They do a lot to help people get back on track with a range of services."

(Image: David Lindsay)

“They help people from tough backgrounds and the work they do often gives people a second chance in life," Cllr Lindsay added.

"They focus on helping children aged three to 19 with reading and homework as well as the opportunity to play sports of every kind.

"They provide parenting support for young parents who often lack positive role models that many others have."

Explaining further why he had chosen to raise money for PRT, he continued: "Because it is the community centre closest to Grenfell Tower, I want to express my commitment and respect for it, by running this April’s London Marathon and raising vital funding so they can continue the amazing work they do."

On the night of the fire, Cllr Lindsay was woken along with his wife Catherine by a helicopter and commotion outside their home, which lies 300 metres away from the tower.

When he went outside he was confronted by the horrifying sight of the building ablaze.

He said: "We knew it was really serious and there were going to be casualties."

Mrs Lindsay opened up the Clement James Centre, where she worked, and ite also became a focal point for survivors and the community much like RPT.

(Image: PA)

Cllr Lindsay added: "Organisations and bodies such as RPT have a vital role to play, in their ongoing work, as well as in helping victims of the fire, and those who live nearby.

"The memories of a national tragedy will remain for many years and I want to help. It is for this reason in particular that I am so pleased to be able to contribute to RPT and run the 2018 marathon for them."

The London Marathon takes place on April 22.

To help Cllr Lindsay raise money for the PRT, visit his JustGiving page.

