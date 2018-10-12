Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents have been evicted from a block of flats after prostitutes had sex on stairwells and people "openly smoked crack cocaine".

Two people who lived in a flat in Charles House have been kicked out permanently after they were accused of smoking class A drugs "on stairwells, in lifts and in the entrance to the building".

Homes for Haringey, which controls the Tottenham flat block, evicted residents of flat 55 on Monday, saying their actions had led to an increase in anti-social behaviour throughout the building.

This included "sex workers engaging with their clients on stairwells" as well as "people using the block as a toilet and rough sleeping" in the tower near White Hart Lane station, Homes for Haringey said.

The "brazen behaviour" which "made residents' lives a misery" prompted the Estates Watch team to gather evidence in order to evict the residents causing the behaviour.

Pinpointing the flat as the source of the residents' misery, Metropolitan Police and Haringey Council's anti-social behaviour and legal teams worked with Homes for Haringey to obtain a court order granting them possession of the flat.

The eviction was then carried out in early October and the flat is in the process of being refurbished so that it can be taken up by someone on the housing waiting list.

Sean McLaughlin, Managing Director of Homes for Haringey, said: “Anti-social and criminal behaviour is not acceptable on our estates, which is why we have invested in the Estates Watch project and CCTV.

"The safety and security of our residents is one of our key priorities. We will not hesitate to use all powers available to us to ensure this.

"We will continue to work with partners such as the council and the Police to improve our estates and reduce anti-social behaviour.”