The collapse of construction giant Carillion has forced Hounslow Council to rush through plans to bring a number of parkland maintenance roles back in house.

Hounslow's contract with Carillion covers staff looking after various parks, allotments and cemeteries in the borough.

However, the liquidation of Carillion on January 15 has led to doubts about whether contracts run by the company would be fulfilled.

Now the council is looking to bring the staff employed through the parks service contract under their control as soon as possible.

Staff had been given assurances by Carillion they would be paid for January, but they have not been guaranteed their salaries for February and beyond.

Councillor Steve Curran, leader of Hounslow Council, and Councillor Samia Chaudhary, cabinet member for green policy and leisure, have held talks with Carillion staff responsible for the borough’s parks to try to find a way of immediately transferring the contract.

“We understand that there is a high level of anxiety among staff with regard to who is going to pay them, and when," said Cllr Curran.

“The administrators for Carillion previously confirmed that the salaries for January would be paid, but there is currently no guarantee for payments beyond that from the receivers.”

With no guarantee staff would be paid for February, there were concerns that parks could close but the council says they will remain open.

“We have given our commitment to staff that continuity of service will be provided throughout the transfer negotiations, and the council is working hard to facilitate a transfer as quickly as possible," said Cllr Curran.

"We would like to reassure parks staff we are doing all we can, as quickly as we can, and will keep them informed of our progress.

"Meanwhile, we appreciate their efforts in providing a seamless service under such difficult circumstances.”

This contract has been in place since 2013 when Carillion bought up the John Laing Group, the maintenance firm holding the previous contract, which was worth £3.931 million a year.

In July 2017, the council agreed to transfer the parks service contract upon its expiry on November 30, 2018, from Carillion to a subsidiary of Lampton 360, a trading company owned by the council.

The council has since brought this planned transfer forward twice.

50 staff affected

Cllr Curran continued: “Cabinet and the board of Lampton 360 agreed to bring the contract transfer forward to April 2018 last November, and plans for the transfer were well underway prior to Carillion going into liquidation.”

However, after holding talks with receivers, this will now take place on March 1. Staff will be moved to GreenSpace 360, the subsidiary of Lampton 360.

Cllr Curran added: “We are in discussion with the Official Receivers about the exact number of staff involved but we expect it to be about 50, the majority of whom will transfer to GreenSpace 360.”

The council confirmed that staff working at Boston Manor House and Hogarth’s House will be transferred to the council.

