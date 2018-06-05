Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The leader of Brent Council said he is "proud" to support Syrian refugees and offer an opportunity to build new lives in the borough.

Cllr Muhammed Butt said it is impossible to imagine what these people - who have fled war-torn countries - have gone through and sees it as a duty to lend a helping hand.

Speaking after a special Ramadan event at Sufra NW London, a foodbank and kitchen in Neasden , he explained that, in all aspects of life, it is important to work together as a community.

He said: “I’m proud that we can offer people the opportunity to build new lives in Brent.

“I truly feel that we cannot, and should not, sit by as people flee for their lives, search for homes, or live in an existence many of us cannot even comprehend and will probably never experience.”

The event brought together Syrian refugees who are now living in Brent, and organisers outlined how they are supporting them.

Guests celebrated iftar – breaking the fast – and shared their experiences of both their old and new homes.

Cllr Butt added: “The event was great example of how we can work together to improve people’s lives for the better, and the best way is by the sharing of food and stories.”

Sufra NW London has organised several special collections throughout Ramadan, and director Mohammed Mamdani said it is grateful for the generous donations.

He highlighted the work carried out by volunteers in supporting refugees and echoed the council leader’s words on aiding one another.

“The [iftar] event marked an important milestone in the integration of Syrian refugee families that have arrived in the UK in the past 12 months,” he said.

“The presentations by Syrian refugees highlighted the challenges faced by families as they seek to build a new life and the role that the community can play in supporting them to achieve this.”