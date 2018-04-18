The video will start in 8 Cancel

More than 30 firefighters battled a large blaze in Ealing which tore through the loft of a semi-detached house on Wednesday morning (April 18).

At around 10.40am, six fire engines and 35 firefighters were called to a fire in Corringway, where “most of the loft of a semi-detached property” was alight.

A dramatic photo posted by London Fire Brigade showed the roof of the property seriously damaged by the blaze, which had been brought under control by 1pm.

The loft conversion was completely destroyed and part of the first floor was also damaged by the fire, but there were no injuries.

(Image: London Fire Brigade)

Crews from Ealing, Park Royal and Wembley fire stations were at the scene.

A spokesman for LFB, which took 12 calls about the blaze, said: “Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers were called to a fire at a house in Corringway, Ealing."

“The loft conversion was destroyed and part of the first floor was also damaged. There were no reports of any injuries," the spokesman added.

“The brigade was called at 10.40am and the fire was under control at 12.59pm.”

