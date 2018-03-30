The video will start in 8 Cancel

The public are being warned that a convicted sex offender remains on the loose after escaping during an escorted day release to hospital.

Oluseun Michael Olaifa, 26, has been at large for almost 24 hours, having absconded from Barnet General Hospital at around 3pm on Thursday (March 29).

The serial sex attacker, who police say particularly poses a risk to "young females", is banned from travelling on public transport as his previous offending was committed on London buses.

Olaifa was on escorted leave to Barnet General Hospital from a north London mental hospital at the time he absconded.

He has previous convictions for sexual assaults against teenage girls, and has been detained in hospital under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act since December 4, 2015, and, prior to his detention, had breached his Sexual Offences Prevention Order on several occasions.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Officers are concerned that he presents a risk to the public, especially young females.

"He is described as a black man, 5ft 4ins to 5ft 5ins in height and of slight build.

"He walks with a limp and has a deformity to both his ears which are curled at the top.

"He is a UK national and has connections to Haringey.

"When last seen he was wearing dark clothing, including a black hat which covered a plaster on his head.

"Olaifa is prohibited from travelling on public transport as his previous offending was committed on London buses."

Olaifa should not be approached. Anyone who sees him should call police on 999, or to provide any information that may assist officers to trace him, please call Barnet CID via 101.

