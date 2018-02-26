The video will start in 8 Cancel

Controversial plans to build three high-rise tower blocks on the site of a former perfume factory in North Acton were rejected on Wednesday (February 21).

Property developer Essential Living sought permission to build three blocks of flats, comprising of 390 homes, on the former Elizabeth Arden perfume factory site in Wales Farm Road.

The company proposed building blocks of 14, 16 and 25 storeys and, in an application submitted to the council, said it would develop “a high-quality public realm” with spaces for 552 bicycles.

Incorporating a range of studio, one, two and three-bedroom flats, the proposals also included a “new public square” in the centre and 1,403 square meters of flexible floor space.

However, in an Ealing Council planning committee meeting on Wednesday (February 21), seven councillors voted against the development, while only five showed their support for the scheme.

Rejecting the application in Ealing Town Hall, councillors voiced objections to the development on the grounds “some flats do not meet minimum space standards” required.

The site, which lies within the Old Oak and Park Royal Opportunity Area, is immediately north of land which also forms part of the “Perfume Factory”, but is owned by Imperial College.

This side of the Elizabeth Arden site is subject to a separate planning application, which was supported by Ealing Council in August last year and subsequently the Mayor.

Plans for the land include demolition of all existing buildings and the development of buildings of five, seven, 10 and 11 storeys – comprising 736 student bed spaces and 85 residential flats.

'Packing people in like sardines'

Objecting to the development on the north of the site, Ealing resident Jonathan Notley told the committee meeting that the plans were “misguided”.

Mr Notley said: “North Acton is currently home to 3,000 people. With all these developments you are approving, it will rise up to 12,000 people.

“[This is] an entire new ward's worth, all squashed onto 10 hectares next to the highly-polluted A40 and the gyratory. This is a density similar to that of the slums in Rio and Mumbai.

“At the Perfume Factory, there will be 1,690 habitable rooms at a density of 3,449 habitable rooms per hectare - more than three times the maximum density for sustainable living allowed for central London.

“Why is this considered acceptable? It is ripping up the London Plan. It is packing people in like sardines.”

He added: “This 25-storey eyesore, along with its many cousins nearby, will be seen for miles around. The existing residents in the two-storey houses in Wales Farm Road will have this right up and close.

“There are no new schools, no upgrade to already overcrowded North Acton station, no increase in North Acton train capacity, and no meaningful green space.

“I urge you to reject this planning application.”

Essential Living has been approached for comment.

