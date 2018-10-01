Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A controversial plan to rebuild London’s fifth largest hotel in the heart of the tourist district attracted opposition from more than 700 people and has been turned down.

Kensington and Chelsea Council ’s planning committee was advised by officers to approve the scheme and said the proposed hotel was “well-conceived, well-considered and was developed through a design-led process”. However, councillors were concerned about the increased density of the building, the impact on nearby homes and the conservation area and turned the plan down after a marathon five-hour hearing.

Resident Lubna Samara told the committee that a report commissioned by objectors into potential loss of light found “the proposed building will block out light to substantial properties and will make living conditions much worse”.

A report for developers Queensgate Bow UK Holdco Ltd found a smaller impact on light than the objector’s report, the committee heard.

The developers wanted to replace the 906-room Holiday Inn Kensington Forum with a new upmarket hotel in two towers of 30 and 21 storeys. The taller tower would be 9.7m higher than the current building.

The scheme included 749 hotel rooms, with 340 serviced apartments for longer stays, which would have seen an increase of 184 extra rooms.

Nearby residents said the taller towers, would affect daylight in their homes, overshadow them and make them feel “enclosed”.

Objector Philip Gumuchdjian, former chairman of the RIBA awards group who lives close to the site, said: “This building is surrounded by conservation areas. It is not good enough.”

The plan includes hotel restaurants, a conference centre for up to 1,500 delegates and leisure facilities and a revamped garden square with entrances from Courtfield Place and Ashburn Gardens.

The plan also included 46 homes in a seven-storey block, including 20 affordable flats.

The current 1970s hotel on Cromwell Road was designed by Centre Point architect Richard Seifert. It is within walking distance of the top tourist attractions the Science, Natural History and Victoria and Albert Museums.

Planning consultant for GVA Greg Smith told the committee the developers did extensive surveys on any traffic impact to the area. They expected that people would use public transport, with fewer coaches waiting outside than they do now.

“We feel quite confident that the facilities are quite robust,” he said.

Objector Laure Gallone, who is an expert in the impact of environmental health, told the committee the area already has high levels of pollution and predicted there would be buses idling outside. “It would be terrible in pollution impact,” she said.

Architect Ian Simpson, who masterminded the plan to rebuild Manchester city centre after the 1996 bombing said his hotel design would “enliven” the area.