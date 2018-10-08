Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A construction company was slapped with a hefty fine after a worker died falling from a height on a 'dangerous' Ealing building site.

40-year-old Nuri Dushaj worked as an operative on a site in Sherborne Gardens when he fell from a one metre height on January 14 2017, suffering catastrophic head injuries.

Now the construction company and its managing director have been fined after health and safety experts found he was working in "poor conditions" on a dangerous site.

C J Langs Limited of Pembroke Lodge, Ruislip, pleaded guilty to breaching a construction safety regulation and was fined £80,000 and ordered to pay costs of £6,000.

And Kewie Doherty of Bashley road, Park Royal, admitted breaching Section 37(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 and was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid community work and to pay costs of £1,673.

Doherty was also disqualified from being a company director for a period of three years.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard how Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspectors had visited the site after Mr Dushaj's death.

They found evidence of poor health and safety conditions on site including dangerous work at height, a lack of suitable equipment, and untrained operatives working without adequate supervision.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) subsequently found the construction company, C J Langs Limited, failed to plan, manage and monitor the work on site and its managing director Doherty was responsible for the poor conditions on site.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Kevin Smith said: "Dutyholders should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards."