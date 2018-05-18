Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Construction work has begun on a £210 million overhaul of Hounslow's High Street, complete with one of west London's tallest buildings.

The new High Street Quarter, expected to be completed by 2021, will bring 528 homes, along with a new multiplex cinema, shops and office space.

The development will include a 27-storey residential tower, which will be one of the tallest buildings in west London and one of the tallest residential buildings in the country.

At the centre of the scheme will lie a new town square for Hounslow, acting as a focal point for the town as well as an events and performance space.

(Image: Barratts Homes)

Cineworld has announced that it will be taking up residence in the cineplex, which will be the only building in the quarter not to have residential accommodation built on top of it.

The new High Street Quarter will be close to both Hounslow Central and Hounslow East Tube stations for commuters heading into central London or Heathrow Airport, which lies just 10 minutes to the west.

More than 40% of the homes will be "affordable" housing, although a one-bed apartment will still cost around £343,500. The first residents will be moving in by the end of 2019, Barratt estimates.

(Image: Barratts Homes)

Ed McCoy, sales director at Barratt West London, said: “High Street Quarter will deliver one of the most exciting masterplans in London, breathing new life into Hounslow town centre.

"Over 40% of the homes here will be affordable housing and most of the private homes will be available through London Help to Buy.”