The building of more than 130 homes and retail space on the former BHS site in Ealing is well underway as developers have revealed the site will be complete by early 2019.

So Resi, the shared ownership brand for Thames Valley Housing, is transforming the former BHS site in Ealing Broadway into a development of one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

The developer has revealed there will be 136 homes on the site – 82% will be shared ownership apartments and 18% will be affordable homes, 111 and 25 respectively.

Alongside the flats will be 15,000 square feet of retail space, which is yet to be split.

Hoardings have been installed for the homes, which will be called So Resi Ealing, and Thames Valley Housing has revealed the homes will likely be complete by early 2019.

The developer also said on Wednesday (July 11) that those living and working in Ealing will have the first opportunity to apply for one of the affordable apartments being unveiled next year.

Esaiyas Mollallegn, from So Resi, said: “As the local community may have already seen, construction is well underway and we are looking forward to opening a marketing suite and show home in the new year.

“The installation of our hoarding may be a small milestone in terms of the development's construction pipeline. However, it's the first opportunity for us to highlight to Ealing residents that the new homes available to purchase through shared ownership will soon be available to buy.”

So Resi Ealing is just over a mile from Ealing Broadway and will be situated on the former BHS site, which closed its doors on August 20, 2016, after the high street brand's collapse.

Prices for the new homes are yet to be released, but those interested in So Resi Ealing can call the sales team on call 0208 607 0550 or click here .