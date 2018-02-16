The video will start in 8 Cancel

A new image has been issued by police in their search for a missing man from Hounslow.

Concern is growing following the disappearance of Constantin Talaba, who was last seen almost two weeks ago.

The 41-year-old was last seen when he left his Chatsworth Crescent home on February 4.

Officers in Hounslow launched an appeal to trace him three days after a missing person's report was filed.

Mr Talaba has been described as around 5ft 10in tall of medium build and with short grey hair. He also has a distinctive scar on his left cheek.

(Image: MPSHounslow)

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and white Nike trainers, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Mr Talaba is known to frequent the New Haw area in Surrey.

Anyone with information about Mr Talaba's whereabouts is urged to get in touch with police on 07884 476182 or 101 quoting reference 18MIS005301.

