A conman who shamelessly claimed to have escaped the Grenfell Tower fire was able to claim almost £90,000 of freebies.

Yonatan Eyob has been jailed after being caught with "large amounts" of drugs in the hotel he was staying in after a bogus claim that he had survived the disaster.

The 26-year-old was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison at Isleworth Crown Court today (Friday, September 7) after he admitted falsely claiming to have escaped a flat where five others perished.

He had pretended to have been lodging in the flat with a friend for six months.

His lies led to Kensington and Chelsea Council spending £86,831.56 on him, with much of the money being spent on paying for emergency accommodation.

A total of £15,918.20 was spent on pre-paid debit cards to pay for food and accommodation at the Holland Park Hilton between July 2017 and June 2018.

But he was busted after being found with 31 wraps of MDMA, cocaine, ketamine, cannabis and cash in a safe at the hotel.

Prosecutor Catherine Gould told the court: "Yonatan Eyob took advantage of a terrible tragedy for his own greed. He carried on his fraud for nearly a year, diverting funds from those who genuinely needed it and betraying the trust of everyone who gave him assistance.

"If his deceit had not been discovered he would have been eligible for a council home with free rent and council tax until July 2019.

"When someone lies in this way it is only right they are held to account."

Eyob attended a number of viewings for council flats but refused some offers because the properties were too small or did not meet his needs. He also asked to be accommodated somewhere other than the Hilton hotel after complaining that the poor wi-fi signal was affecting his university studies.

Eyob's requests included a clothing allowance of £500, which he claimed to need because the hotel food had caused him to put on weight and outgrow his clothes.

Suspicions were aroused when footage from the tower showed the family he claimed to live with but no sign of him.

Eyob was sentenced for fraud by false representation, possession of Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.