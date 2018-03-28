The video will start in 8 Cancel

The search for a missing young person has been launched in Hounslow.

Ramina Amin from Isleworth has been reported missing and police said there are concerns over her safety.

Hounslow Police are urging the public for their help in locating the 19-year-old female following concerns for her safety and well being.

An appeal has been made by the local force on Twitter On Wednesday (March 28).

Hounslow MPS tweeted: "Ramina Amin age 19yrs missing from Isleworth, we need your assistance to locate Ramina so that we can confirm that she is safe and she is well."

"Call 101 quote ref 18MIS012322. Thank you."

Anyone who has information on Ramina's whereabouts or may know where she is please call police on 101 and quote 18MIS012322.

