Plans to increase the operation of a trade waste and a recycling centre from 28 days each year to 365 days, will come before Hillingdon Council's major planning committee on Thursday.

The plans would see part of the Old Coal Yard site in Tavistock Road transformed into a civic amenity that would include a public recycling area, a processing plant for trade waste and storage areas.

The plant would be open seven days a week for an initial five-year period.

The works involve a public recycling area with a circular road route in and out of it, a trade waste area involving container storage, site and welfare offices and the installation of palisade fences and gates.

In a planning report council officers say the plans would be acceptable because they would "not result in any significant adverse impacts for surrounding residents, given the industrial nature of the site and the separation distances involved".

But Labour councillors in the West Drayton ward where the site lies have been campaigning against the plans and a public petition has been raised against the facility.

Opponents say they are concerned about the plans because of the potential increase in traffic, noise and dust pollution, which they believe would pose a health risk to residents.

West Drayton councillors Janet Duncan, Stuart Mathers and Jan Sweeting issued a statement saying: "The site in question is very close to residential areas and the train station, making it a wholly unsuitable location. There have been previous attempts to do something with the Old Coal Yard site, most recently the bid by Powerday which we successfully campaigned against.

"Although this proposal is not the same size as the one that Powerday put to Hillingdon Council planning, it is still a significant problem that will cause heavy congestion in such a densely populated area, and residents simply do not want it there."

The plans are recommended for approval subject to conditions, including that the use of the site be discontinued in five years' time; the site cannot handle more than 48,000 tonnes of waste per year; landscaping and car parking must be properly laid out and the site cannout open outside of the hours 8am to 6pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9am to 5pm on Saturdays, Sundays, public or bank holidays.