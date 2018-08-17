The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police raided a home and arrested a man who was allegedly armed with an axe in Cricklewood in the early hours of the morning.

The officers were responding to reports of a "woman in distress" at the home in Chichele Road at about 3.30am on Friday (August 17).

When they arrived, officers were told a man had entered the home armed with an axe.

A spokeswoman for Met Police said: "Entry was forced by officers to the premises due to concerns for the welfare of the occupants inside.

"The man was detained and arrested on suspicion of affray and is currently in custody at a north London police station. No one was injured."

No further details have been released about the man in police custody.

Chichele Road was closed between Anson Road and Cricklewood Broadway while emergency services remained at the scene until around 7am.

Bus routes 226, 266 and 460 were diverted because of the police incident.