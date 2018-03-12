The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is growing concern for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since leaving for school last week.

Jaike Collado was last seen at around 8am on Thursday (March 8) as he left his home in Tiverton Road, Hounslow .

However, he never arrived at his school in Hayes , prompting Met Police to appeal for his whereabouts on Monday afternoon (March 12).

Scotland Yard say officers and the teenager's family are increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

When last seen Jaike was wearing his school uniform - a grey polo shirt, a grey jumper, black jeans and black Nike trainers.

He is described as Asian, about 5ft 8ins tall and with curly black hair.

(Image: Met Police)

Police say he has links to the Lewisham and Hayes areas as well as Bristol and Bournemouth.

Police refused to disclose which school Jaike attends.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Hounslow’s Missing Persons Unit on 101 or Missing People on 116000.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.