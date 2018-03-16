The video will start in 8 Cancel

The family of a 14-year-old girl from Ealing are "very concerned" for their missing daughter.

Shakira Raposo's disappearance five days ago has been described as "out of character".

Police are urging the public to look out for the teenage girl who was last seen leaving her home in Hanwell on Monday (March 12).

Shakira is known to frequent a number of areas across west London including Shepherds Bush , Ealing Broadway, Acton and Ruislip , police have said.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "Police and Shakira’s family are very concerned for her welfare.

"Her disappearance is described as out of character."

Officers believe the young girl may be in the company of an older female. No further details have been provided.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call police on 101, or contact police in Acton on 07825 114094 quoting 18MIS010152.

