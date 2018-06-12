The video will start in 8 Cancel

Commuters who use the Jubilee line need to brace themselves for a 24-hour Tube strike on Thursday (July 14).

Transport unions Aslef and the RMT have been in talks with London Underground over changes to the drivers' timetable which unions say will mean drivers work more Saturdays.

A previous 24-hour strike on June 6 was cancelled after an agreement was reached at the eleventh hour, but strike action is still currently set to go ahead on Thursday.

The knock-on effect of the strike is likely to impact services early on Friday morning (July 15), Transport for London has warned.

All other Tube lines are expected to be operating as normal.

Transport for London says the new timetable boosts capacity and increases train frequency during peak periods.

The RMT says the strike action was voted for by an overwhelming number of Jubilee line driver members.

“Drivers are angry at the impact on work/life balance and rightly see this move as the thin end of a very long wedge that could see processes and agreements unilaterally shredded by Tube bosses," said RMT general secretary Mick Cash.

A spokesman for Aslef told getwestlondon that its members will no longer be striking.

What should I do if I'm impacted by the Tube strike?

If the strike does go ahead, TfL has warned there will be no service on the Jubilee line for 24 hours, from midnight on Wednesday (June 13) to midnight on Thursday (June 14).

Other Tube lines should be running, so where possible customers are advised to take alternative routes.

In addition, Metropolitan line trains which usually terminate at Baker Street will be extending their journey north to Willesden Green, where they will terminate.

An additional 70 buses will also be utilised to cope with increased pressure on other modes of public transport.

A TfL travel ambassador will be stationed at "key locations" to provide affected customers with travel information and advice.

TfL apologises for disruption

Nigel Holness, TfL's director of network operations for London Underground, said: "We have adhered to our agreements and policies with the trade unions throughout this dispute. The action is completely unnecessary and will only cause disruption for customers, for which I apologise.

"The new Jubilee line timetable is already benefitting thousands of Londoners every day and I call on the unions to continue working with us to deliver a good service to our customers and to call off this unjustified strike action."

Hoping for a change

RMT general secretary Mick Cash wants a U-turn over the timetable.

He said: "There’s time for Tube management to reverse the imposition of these changes and to start talking seriously with the unions rather than wading in with the big stick."