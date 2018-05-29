The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man threatened to kill a woman after she challenged him for inappropriately touching her on the stair at East Acton Underground station.

The woman was walking up the stairs between the westbound and eastbound lines at the Tube station at around 10pm on April 16, when the man approached her and began to touch her.

The victim challenged the man on his behaviour, and he then became abusive towards her, threatening to kill her and threatening her with a bottle.

The woman managed to break away from the man and run onto a Central line train at the station.

(Image: British Transport Police)

British Transport Police have been investigating the sexual assault and have released a CCTV image of a man they believe has information which may help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, with reference 300 of 29 May.