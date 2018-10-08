A woman who killed her boyfriend by stabbing him through his lung lung has been jailed for five years.

Simone Fergus, a 34-year-old woman who lived on Zenith Close, stabbed her 26-year-old boyfriend Raul Chiriac in their home after an argument at around 6pm on April 15.

Mr Chiriac was found with a single stab wound at the scene by police officers and died later that evening in a central London hospital.

Fergus was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and charged two days later.

Detective Inspector Justin Howick said: "This is a tragic case. I hope that Fergus' plea and sentence can bring some degree of comfort to Raul's family."

A post-mortem determined Mr Chiriac had died of a haemorrhage after the knife pierced his lung.

During the trial the court heard how the pair had a turbulent relationship.

Fergus pleaded guilty to manslaughter on October 1 at Wood Green Crown Court and was sentenced on Friday (October 5).