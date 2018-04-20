The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man who died after being stabbed in Brent has been named - as a woman has been charged with murder.

Raul Chiriac, 26, suffered fatal injuries during an incident at an address in Zenith Close, Colindale, on Sunday (April 15).

He was stabbed during an evening of shocking violence in the capital and died in hospital hours later.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Mr Chiriac sustained fatal injuries.

"He was formally identified on Thursday (April 19).

"A woman was charged on Tuesday (April 17) with his murder."

34-year-old Simone Fergus, of Zenith Close, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (April 17) and was remanded in custody.

Metropolitan Police and emergency services had been called to the incident just before 6pm, and a man was found with stab injuries at the scene.

He rushed to a central London hospital by London Ambulance Service, but he died later that evening.

Officers arrested a 34-year-old woman at the scene on suspicion of murder.

According to police, the woman and the victim were known to each other.

Murder-accused Simone Fergus will next appear at the Old Bailey on Friday May 4.