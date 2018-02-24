Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The " Beast from the East " is coming and is set to bring sub zero temperatures and snowfall to parts of England, including London.

The Met Office predicts snow will start to fall in the capital on Sunday evening (February 25) through to Tuesday (February 27).

With sub zero temperatures forecast to last until Thursday (March 1), Public Health England (PHE) has issued a health warning about the dangers of not keeping warm.

According to PHE young children and people aged over 65 and are likely to be worst affected by the cold.

Dr Thomas Waite, of PHE’s extreme events team, said: "Cold temperatures, indoors and out, pose real health risks to many and every winter we know that thousands of people get ill and even die following exposure to cold conditions.

"As forecasters tell us next week temperatures will fall, it’s critical that if you know anyone over 65, with young children or who has heart or lung conditions, that you keep an eye on them and think what help they may need.

"Staying warm by heating your home to at least 18°C can be crucial to stay well."

7 ways to stay safe in cold weather

PHE has advised people to do the seven following things to keep safe in the cold.

Look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold and ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and are managing to heat their homes adequately

Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18°C, particularly if you are not mobile, have long term illness or are 65 or over

Stay tuned for weather forecasts, ensure you are stocked with food and medications in advance, have deliveries or ask a friend to help

Take weather into account when planning your activity over the following days

Seek entitlements and benefits such as Winter Fuel Payments and Cold Weather Payments, which are available to some

Avoid exposing yourself to cold or icy outdoor conditions if you are at a higher risk of cold related illness or falls.

Discuss with friends and neighbours about clearing snow and ice from in front of your house and public walkways nearby

You can find more information on staying well this winter here.

Keep your cat safe

(Image: Handout)

Animal charity Cats Protection has issued the following advice for keeping your cat safe during the cold snap.

If your cat is seeing snow for the first time, let them explore a safe, enclosed area first and accompany them in case they get into difficulty.

Check your cat’s paws when they come in and gently wipe off any road grit, salt or compacted snow.

Like humans, cats can get frostbite. Be vigilant for any signs of skin discolouration, pain, swelling and/or blisters, particularly on extremities such as their ears and toes.

Consider keeping your cat indoors at night, when temperatures are lower and the risk of road traffic accidents is higher.

Provide shelter for cats that have access outside. Keep the doors of sheds and outbuildings closed, or wedged slightly open or install a cat-flap so cats do not become trapped inside.

Check your cat-flap regularly to ensure it hasn’t frozen over or become blocked by snow.

Cats may climb into vehicle engines for warmth while out roaming. Be vigilant, and check under the bonnet of your vehicle before starting.

The cold can severely affect the joints of arthritic cats. Provide plenty of warm and comfy places to sleep and ensure your cat can access them easily.

Your cat may love to snuggle in front of the fire to keep warm; screen-off open fireplaces and always supervise your cat if you have a fire lit.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .