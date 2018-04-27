Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A controversial nightclub in Hounslow town centre has had its application to open later on weekends rejected by the council .

During a lengthy meeting at Hounslow Civic Centre on Tuesday, Club K argued that it should be able to open until 4am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The club at the end of the High Street, near Lampton Road, currently closes at 3am.

The current closing times and operating conditions for the club were negotiated with the police and council after the club's licence was temporarily suspended in August 2016.

The club was initially allowed to stay open until 4am, but after a mass brawl outside the club in March 2016, involving a known gang member, strict conditions were imposed.

In November that same year, another police incident occurred outside Club K, when a large group gathered outside at 3.30am.

Another temporary suspension was made but Hounslow police, the council and the club reached an agreement to keep it open .

Having operated under strict conditions over the last two years, the club applied to extend the licensed hours.

However, the council's licensing office objected to the plans, showing the councillors CCTV footage from incidents near the club in December 2017 and February 2018.

Some of the incidents took place during the dispersal time of 3am to 3.30am, during which four door staff have to be stationed outside the club, making sure the area is clear.

One of the clips showed a passer-by attacking a man with a metal bar outside the doors to the club at around 2am.

However, the solicitor representing Club K said that many of the people seen in the CCTV were either "street-drinkers", who sit on several benches outside Club K, drinking late into the night, or customers of other businesses, including Yates in Bath Road, which shut down earlier this year.

Presenting his case for well over an hour, Kieran Hinchliffe, a licensing enforcement officer for the council, admitted street drinking was an issue in the town centre but did not accept that there were no Club K customers involved in the incidents.

An email sent by Hounslow Police's Acting Chief Inspector Ricky Khandola listed nine crimes recorded in 2017 specifically involving Club K, including five cases of common assault, two cases of actual bodily harm, a crime related incident and an assault on a police officer.

However, ACI Khandola added that the club's footfall in 2017 was around 50,000, and that "with such low crime figures", they did not wish to make a formal representation on the case.

Mr Hinchliffe also made reference to an inspection he made of the venue at 2.30am on October 22, 2017, in which he saw a "catalogue of issues not complying with licensing policy".

These included the dispensing of drinks at 2.35am, witnessed by a licensing officer, despite the sale of alcohol only being allowed until 2.30am.

Another issue noted was that two members of door staff were seen dancing inside the club with patrons, an allegation to which Onkar Rai, the applicant, responded "the doormen were told to be nice to people and interact with the customers".

"They were not dancing because they wanted to do so," added Mr Rai. "[It was] so people are safe and behave, not dancing because they came out to dance."

Mr Rai also passionately told councillors that the problems with street drinkers "are a separate problem".

"It doesn't matter whether we open until 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5, those people are still going to be there," he added.

"People are safe, we haven't caused any problems. If they were to move down the high street we would not be having this conversation."

Eventually, with the meeting running past midnight, the decision was made by the panel that the licence would not be extended.