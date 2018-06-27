Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ealing Council and Ealing Central & Acton MP Rupa Huq are fighting to prevent the closure of the borough’s HMRC office which could lead to the loss of 260 jobs.

The government has proposed that the office could close in 2020/21 as part of the latest phase of a restructure across the UK.

At a full council meeting on Tuesday (June 12) the council unanimously passed a motion to support members of the Ealing branch of the PCS Union, which is campaigning against the potential closure.

The motion read: “The proposed closure of the HMRC Ealing office in the year 2020/21 will mean the loss of approx 260 quality jobs, of which 75% are carried out by female and ethnic minority workers.

“This will mean HMRC no longer have a presence in Ealing. The loss to the local Ealing economy is estimated at approx one million pounds per year. This loss will inevitably have a detrimental impact on other businesses in the area that staff use. We call on Ealing Council to debate this issue, oppose the loss of jobs in Ealing and join the campaign to keep the office open beyond 2020/21.”

The motion was unanimously supported by the council.

HMRC has been engaged in programme called “building our future”, which so far has seen staff relocated and 24 offices closed in 2017/18, with more planned closures in the future.

PCS continues to challenge what it calls a “reckless adventure”, which it says risks dislocating the UK tax system at the exact time when stability and reassurance is required.

A PCS spokesman said: “When you look at the offices due to close in 2017/18, it is noticeable that many of these locations contain lines of business that employ tax specialists with skills and talent that have taken years of training and investment to develop. The permanent loss of these individuals and the staff who are required to support them would give any sensible employer pause for thought.”

“Our union members feel boosted in confidence that with the support of our local Councillor Anthony Young, our local Ealing Central & Acton Member of Parliament Rupa Huq and the local Ealing Trades Council that our fight to stay local and not relocate to Stratford could be successful.”