Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Don't forget to change your alarm clock on Saturday night (March 24) – British Summer Time (BST) is nearly here!

Clocks jump forward an hour at 1am on Sunday (March 25), meaning we (unfortunately) lose one hour of sleep but can now look forward to more daylight in the evenings.

BST will remain with us until October, when the clocks will revert back an hour to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

One way of remembering if the clocks are moving forward or backwards is through the old adage: "Spring forward, fall back."

So despite the freezing weather conditions we have had to endure over the past weeks, and the fact we still can't seem to shake off this pesky Beast from the East , here's to the thought of enjoying those warm summer nights in the garden with a glass of wine.

Why do the clocks change?

The concept of daylight savings was first introduced by the Germans during World War One to cut down on the use of artificial lighting and the burning of valuable coal.

In the UK a man called William Willett developed the idea of British Summer Time in 1907 to encourage people to get up earlier in the day and have more hours of daylight to work in.

He died before The Summer Time Act of 1916 was passed by Parliament and the first day of British Summer Time on May 21, 1916.

What benefits does it bring?

Those in favour of the concept say it saves energy, cuts down on traffic accidents and crime and even supports businesses. Opponents say the evidence of energy savings is not clear and there could be health risks.

New research has suggested that children's health could be improved if clocks moved forward an hour.

Scientists looked at physical activity among 23,000 children from nine countries and found that children's total daily activity levels were up to 20% higher on summer days when the sun set after 9pm than on winter days when darkness fell.

Will my phone change automatically?

Most mobiles phones and radio-controlled clocks will do this automatically but make sure you double-check to avoid getting caught out.

(Image: PA)

If you have an iPhone they automatically change between daylight savings. The same goes for your iPad and Mac as long as it isn't in airplane mode or the time settings have not been disabled. Check you have your "Date & Time" settings for "Set Automatically" turned on.

For other smart phones, the time alters when the network changes its time as long as your setting are set to update the time automatically. Refer to your manufacturer's website to check how to alter this.

When do the clocks change back again?

We revert back an hour to and the prospect of longer, colder nights on October 28. On the positive, we get back that extra hour we lost with BST!

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!