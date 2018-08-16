Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students up and down the country have been hesitantly awaiting their A level results this week.

Even the oldies among us can recall the anxiety-inducing butterflies triggered when months of revision boils down to a single list of grades.

Finally, results day has arrived - so what are the practicalities that come after you've managed to peer through your fingers and wince at the computer screen?

For those whose grades don't quite meet the demands of a university's conditional offer, the clearing process is there to help you find a last-minute alternative place.

Luckily for you, prospective graduates don't have to venture too far because west London is home to two universities and there are even more in its surrounding areas which will be accepting students through clearing.

Brunel University

(Image: Hownslow Chronicle)

Located in Uxbridge, Brunel University specialises in technological advancement and is home to three colleges focusing on arts and social sciences, engineering and design and finally health and life sciences.

According to the university which opened its doors back in the 1960s, its graduates are "the most employable in the UK".

You can register to apply to Brunel through clearing just with a click of a button or phone call.

All you have to do is ring the university on 01895 808054 which will be available during the following times:

Thursday August 16, 7.30am - 6pm

Friday August 17, 8am - 5pm

Saturday August 18, 10am - 4pm

Sunday August 19, 10am - 4pm

Monday August 20, 8am - 5pm

West London University

Ealing is home to West London University which will also be accepting students through clearing.

It was ranked the top modern university in London by The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide this year and a national survey last year rated its union as the best in the country - impressive.

A whole host of subjects are available through clearing, ranging from accounting and finance to graphic design.

Once you've received your exam results, give the clearing team a call on 0800 036 8888 or 020 8231 2525 if you're interested in studying nursing, midwifery or social work.

Lines will be open on Thursday and Friday from 7am - 8pm and 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

(Image: Surrey Advertiser)

Kingston University

If you want to study ever so slightly further away from home then why not head southwards to Kingston?

The university was named last year's winner of the Guardian university award for teaching excellence and boasts more than 100 different societies.

Even if you haven't quite reached the grades you wanted, you will still have a chance to study a list of courses including aerospace engineering, fine art, architecture and journalism.

All you have to do is 0800 0483 334 and a helpful team will be ready to assist you with your options from 7.30am on results day.

Middlesex University

Located in north west London, Middlesex University is another option if you want to experience university life close - but not too close to home.

You can study a range of art and design, business, social sciences and education based subjects at the university.

Interested? All you have to do is dial 020 8411 6565 to confirm your place in September.

It's also not too late to visit the campus ahead of your arrival, check out the website for more information.