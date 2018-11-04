The Met Police have named the 17-year-old boy who was stabbed and killed outside Clapham South Tube station on Friday (November 2) as they appeal for witnesses to a fight shortly before his death.
Malcolm Mide-Madariola, from Peckham, who studied at a Clapham college, was found with a stab wound on Balham Hill at around 4.35pm.
Despite being given emergency first aid by the London Ambulance Service and taken to a south London hospital, he died a short time later.
Detective Chief Inspector John Massey said: "We are confident that our investigation will lead us to the person or people responsible, but we do need to speak with more witnesses and I am appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
"The stabbing in Balham Hill followed an altercation a few minutes earlier involving two small groups of young males near to Clapham South Underground station. However, I don’t believe anyone involved had travelled on the Tube.
"There were a large number of people present when emergency services arrived at the scene, and although many have come forward, I want to ensure that we have spoken to all potential witnesses.
"If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious – in particular if you saw an altercation or anything suspicious on Friday afternoon near to Clapham South station – then please call the incident room."
So far, no arrests have been made and urgent enquiries are ongoing.
Malcolm's next of kin have been informed of his death and a post-mortem will be held soon.
Any witnesses should call the Major Incident Room on 020 8721 4868 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.