Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A City worker who posted fake images of a colleague who spurned his advances to a porn website has been found guilty of harrassment.

Davide Buccheri, who used to live in London and work at a financial institution in the City of London, faked the pornographic images of his colleague to embarrass, discredit and cause significant anxiety to her, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.

The 25-year-old was acting out of revenge over several months after she declined his offer to go out with him in the summer of 2016.

Buccheri took images of his colleague from her social media accounts and cropped her face on to pornographic images of women with a similar build and appearance.

He then uploaded these, alongside several genuine images of her, to multiple galleries on a pornographic website.

He then used an internal whistle-blowing system at their workplace to send the images to the firm's HR department in a bid to tarnish her reputation.

Investigators managed to trace the uploaded images back to an IP address belonging to Buccheri and City Police searched his home to discover a laptop with drafts of the whistle-blowing letter as well as saved pictures from her Facebook and pornographic images identical to the ones he uploaded.

Police found the same images on his phone and also found that he had visited her Facebook page a number of times.

Further investigation of his laptop revealed that Buccheri had created special web scripts to ensure the page featuring the victim’s photos had maximum web traffic.

The scripts meant that the photos would appear on the homepage and at the top of the website's search results.

(Image: City Police)

Buccheri was charged and due to face trial in December but the case was adjourned until March, and then further delayed when he sacked his legal team.

Buccheri, who has since moved to Italy, will be sentenced for harassment of his colleague today (Tuesday, May 1) at the same court.